GREGGS MEN AND WOMEN SOFTBALL CRICKET

Five matches will be played this weekend in the Hairoun/ FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Men’s Twenty/20 and Women’s Ten/10 Softball Cricket Championships at the Greggs Playing Field.

Caesar’s Defenders will meet RAS-FARCO tomorrow afternoon at 3:00.

On Sunday morning at 9:30, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will face Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble. At 12:30 noon, Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem will oppose United Survivors in the Women’s Championship and at 1:30 in the afternoon, Extreme Strikers will play against Street Fighters. Also, Dr. Thomas Injectors will meet Israel Bruce Smashers at 3:00 in the afternoon.







