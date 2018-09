MR YU-RI O-LAN-YI THOMAS better known as SOSO of Denver Colorado, USA formerly of Montaque and Mesopotamia died in the USA on Monday September 17th at the age of 32. The funeral takes place on Monday September 24th at the Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6520 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, Colorado, USA. The service begins at 10:00 am. The body will be cremated in the USA.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related