MRS DOROTHY WILHELMINA QUOW nee COLDEIRA/STAPLETON of Coull’s Hill died on Tuesday September 11th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 23rd at the Coull’s Hill New Testament Church. The viewing and tributes begin at 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery. Transportation will leave Redemption Sharpes at 12:30 pm, making pickups at Ace Hardware in Kingstown and along the way.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related