NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Five matches are scheduled to be played this weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Challengers will meet Out-Ah Trouble, and at 3:00, New Level will oppose Combined Rangers.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, CDC Lotto will play against Clinchers, then at 12:30 noon, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars will take on Fairbairn United Spartans, and CGM Gallagher Novice will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police at 3:00 in the afternoon.







