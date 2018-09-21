REVEREND MADERNA ANNETTA CUPID better known as MOTHER CUPID, TA and TANDERNA of Cane Garden died on Monday September 17th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 23rd at the St. John’s Spiritual Baptist Church, Sion Hill at 2:00 pm. The body lies at the House of morning from noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

All Spiritual Baptist attending the funeral are asked to do so in full uniform.

Transportation will provided by the Bus Travellers Delight from the church to the Cemetery.







