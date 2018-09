Top Strikers went on a goal scoring spree yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval where they overwhelmed Highlanders 10-nil in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship.

Dorian Dallaway netted (4) of the goals, Shem Dascent (3), with Kenneth Marshall, Richie Martin and Jerrel Stapleton.

Tomorrow at afternoon 4:30, Bucks Auto Rentals Titans F.C will clash with Evesham also at the Richland Park Oval.







