TEAM ATHLETICS ROUND D TOWN RELAY

Team Athletics SVG Round “D” Town Road Relay will be held on Sunday at 3:00, starting outside the CIBC First Caribbean International Bank on Halifax Street here in Kingstown.

Each leg will run over one lap with four athletes competing in each team. Competition will be held in the Primary and Secondary Schools, as well as Men and Women Open categories.

Last year, the Kingstown Preparatory School won the Primary School category, while the St. Vincent Grammar School won the Secondary Schools Boys Division, and the Barroaullie Secondary School won the Girls Division. IT-DAT Club won the Open Men and Women categories.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related