BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Knockout of the Barrouallie Football Championship, Sharpes 09 F.C beat Predators F.C (1) 2-nil at the Keartons Playing Field.

In another match yesterday, Legends defeated Three Yards 4-3 on penalties following a one all draw at the end of regulation time.

On Saturday, Keartons United beat Unlimited Strikers 2-nil in the Knockout Championship, while Vermont and REC-COS played to a one all draw in the League Championship.

At the same venue this afternoon, Predators F.C (2) will meet Sparta F.C in a League match at 4:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related