BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Results for games played over the weekend in the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field:

A-DARE beat Volcanoes (2) 3-nil in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division on Saturday.

Anthonia Charles and Kamol Griffith scored a goal each for A-DARE. They benefitted from an own goal scored by Volcanoes (2).

Je Belles gained a 2-nil victory over Volcanoes (1). Mitchun John and O-SAI-E Delpesche scored a goal each Je Belles.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation-sponsored Under-19 Division, Je Belles beat Sharpes United 3-nil.

The goals were scored by Saeed Da Breo, Kimron Cruickshank and Ivorn Thomas.

Volcanoes secured a 4-1 win over A-DARE also in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored-Under-19 Division.

The goals for Volcanoes were scored by Chrishur Harry (2), and there was a goal each by D’Nelson Lewis and Raeon Bradshaw. Shane O’ Garro scored the goal for Volcanoes.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored-Women’s Division, System Three and Chelsea played to a 1-1 draw.

Yesterday in the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Largo Height defeated System Three (2) 2-1.

Orande Bailey netted both goals for Largo Height. The goal for System Three (2) was scored by Jonathon Grant.

System Three (1) won from Unlimited Strikers 4-nil.

Denzil Bascombe, Rasheed Wallace, J’ Shorn Bibby and Cordel Dallaway scored the goals for System Three (1).

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored-Under-19 Division, Layou and Unlimited Strikers played to a one all draw.

Chelson Hendrickson scored for Layou and Curtis Cunningham netted for Unlimited Strikers.

System Three gained a 2-1 victory over Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks also in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation sponsored-Under-19 Division.

Aaron Jackson and Danny Spencer netted a goal each for System Three, while the goal for Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks was scored Ashroy Patterson.

This afternoon at 4:30, VINLEC will meet CWSA in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







