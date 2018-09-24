MUSTIQUE T20 CRICKET WEEKEND RESULTS

Rock Masters and defending champions, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks will contest the Final of this year’s Mustique Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following semi-final victories over the weekend at the Mustique Playing Field.

Rock Masters defeated Black Moon Alliance by 9 wickets under the Duckworth/Lewis Method on Saturday.

The scores: Black Moon Alliance 145 for 8 off 20-overs; Shem Cato 32, Julian Lampkin 26, Carl Hamlett 21.

Rock Masters 77 for 1 off 7.4-overs; Kevin Creese 35 not out, Kelroy Richards 28.

In the other match on Sunday, SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks beat Plantation Rangers by 5 wickets.

The scores: SA-LAN-GA Tama Hawks 174 for 5 off 20-overs; Omar Tucker 73, O’ Neil Thomas 45; St. Clair Bascombe 2 for 30, Michael Charles 2 for 37.

Plantation Rangers 112 for 8 off 20-overs; Anthony Charles 3 for 10, Elroy Baptiste 2 for 2.

The Final is scheduled for Sunday 7th October at 2:00 in the afternoon.







