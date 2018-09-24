PARK HILL T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Valley Road, Center Boys and Undermined last Saturday in the Park Hill Village Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Park Hill Playing Field.

Valley Road defeated Portmore Family eight runs.

The scores: Valley Road 109 off 20-oversm Portmore Family 101 off 16-overs.

Center Boys beat Colonarie by 71 runs.

The scores: Center Boys 145 off 20-overs; Keon Boyea 51, Colonarie 74 off 12-overs.

Undermined won from Butler Family by 9 wickets.

The scores: Butler Family 46 off 11.3-overs, Undermined 47 for 1 off 3.5-overs.







