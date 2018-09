WAC-KAN-DA beat Francis Combined 2-nil yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

The goals were scored by Shem Cato and Jason Frank.

On Saturday, YARDS-MAN United hammered Buck Auto Rentals Titans 5-nil. Goals came from Romando Browne (2), Adam Browne (2), and Travis Mapp.

This afternoon at 4:30, KE-BEZ United will meet Brotherhood F.C at the same venue.







