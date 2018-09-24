SL ELITE INVITATIONAL FOOTBALL RESULTS

Alex Jessop netted a hat-trick as Vermont defeated Rillan Hill 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

The goal for Rillan Hill was scored by Jamal Hamlett.

In another match yesterday, Lower Questelles beat Roucha Bay 4-1. Nazir Mc Burnette scored a hat-trick and Keron Pitt netted the other for Lower Questelles, while Andrew Lewis scored the goal for Roucha Bay.

This afternoon at 4:30, Top Questelles will meet Clare Valley at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related