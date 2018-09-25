BAGGA NETBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

In the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship, Layou Warriors Juniors outplayed Star Girls (3) beating them 24-4 at the Keartons Hard Court last weekend.

In the Senior Division, Star Girls (1) defeated Emerald Stars 33-20, Green Hill Sports Club won from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 37-33 and Layou A-VENGERS whipped Star Girls (2) 35-20.

In the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship, Layou Warriors Juniors outplayed Star Girls (3) beating them 24-4 at the Keartons Hard Court last weekend.

In the Senior Division, Star Girls (1) defeated Emerald Stars 33-20, Green Hill Sports Club won from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 37-33 and Layou A-VENGERS whipped Star Girls (2) 35-20.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the Keartons Hard Court.







The Championship will continue tomorrow at the Keartons Hard Court.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related