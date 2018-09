Yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, CWSA beat St. Vincent Electricity Services VINLEC 4-nil at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Kimron Williams and O-KEL-LE Clouden scored two goals each for CWSA.

This afternoon 4:30, C. K Greaves will meet Gaymes Pharmacy at the same venue.







