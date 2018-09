MR KELROY ORVIN DICK better known as KEL and DICK of Upper Stubbs, Calder Ridge and Canouan died on Thursday September 13th at the age of 37. He was employed at the Canouan Aviation Services. The funeral takes place on Sunday September 30th at the Church of God of Prophecy, Victoria Village. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. Tributes begin at 1:45 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.







