MRS OMEGAH GORDON FAIR better known as VICKIE of Washington D.C, USA formerly of Evesham died on Thursday September 13th at the age of 61. The funeral took place on Saturday September 22nd at the Trinity Episcopal Church, Washington D.C at 11:00am. The burial takes place at the Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Maryland, USA.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related