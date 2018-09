KE-BEZ United narrowly defeated Brotherhood F.C 3-2 yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Orlando Trimmingham, Sonnel Castello, and Jadeja Ollivierre netted a goal each for KE-BEZ United, while Brotherhood F.C’s goals were scored by Wileon Joseph and C-Jay Da Sousa.

At the same venue this afternoon, YARDS-MAN and VUL-TE-REZ will square-off at 4:30.







