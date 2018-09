MR DENVER RADIX formerly of Ratho Mill died in Rochester, New York on Wednesday September 19th. He was the Son of the Late Alban and Eileen Radix of Ratho Mill, a former Lawyer and Teacher respectively.

The funeral for the late MR DENVER RADIX formerly of Ratho Mill died in Rochester, New York will take place in New York.







