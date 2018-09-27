PM-73RD UN ADDRESS

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is scheduled to address the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations in New York this afternoon.

The address is scheduled to take place from about two-thirty this afternoon, and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

While in New York, the Prime Minister has been involved in several meetings apart from the official events at the United Nations UN.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife Eloise Gonsalves; Finance Minister – Camilo Gonsalves and Health Minister Luke Browne.







