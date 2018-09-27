The Lions Club South has announced that the third Preliminary Round of its 2018 Public Speaking Competition, which was scheduled to take place today has been postponed to tomorrow. The South said this is due to the impending weather system.

The Schools competing in Zone Three are:

1. St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua

2. Mountain View SDA Academy

3. Georgetown Secondary School

4. Adelphi Secondary School

5. North Union Secondary School

6. Sandy Bay Secondary School

7. George Stephens Sr. Secondary School

The students in this Zone will speak on the topic: The incidents of sexual abuse of minors in the country is a disturbing phenomenon: It is simply a symptom of moral decay.

The final preliminary round for Schools in Zone Four will also be held tomorrow Friday September 28th,

The Schools in this Zone are:

1. St. Martin’s Secondary School

2. Central Leeward Secondary School

3. Troumaca Secondary School

4. Petit Bordel Secondary School

5. Thomas Secondary School

6. Buccament Secondary School

Students in Zone four will speak on the topic: The reduction in backyard farming has exposed a sizable part of our population to genetically engineered foods and pesticides. A buy local campaign is one sure way to ensure that our nation consumes more organic and natural food. Both Preliminary Rounds will be held at Frenches House from 1:00 p.m. tomorrow.

The winner from each preliminary round will go forward to the Finals, which will be held during the month of October.







