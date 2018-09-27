SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year One ICT-CET and Year One Technical Business won matches yesterday in the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Faculty Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Year One ICT-CET came from being 1-0 behind to beat Year One Engineering 2-1 with goals by Demron Olliver in the 45th minute, and Chad Haynes in the 48th. Geron Mc Dowall had put Year One Engineering ahead in the 20th minute.

Year One Technical Business defeated Year Two Engineering 2-0 in the afternoon’s second match. Zadaan Simmons and Aaron Jackson were the goal scorers.

This afternoon’s matches have been re-scheduled to Monday because of the closure of schools after St Vincent and the Grenadines was put on a Storm watch for Tropical Storm, Kirk.







