TROPICAL STORM KIRK ADVISORY

The local Met Office says at 5:00 am, Tropical Storm Kirk was located near 13.5 North…58.3 West or about 200 miles east of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 50 mph with tropical-storm-force winds now extending outwards to about 140 miles, mostly north and east of the center. The forward speed has decreased to near 16 mph, and this is expected to further decrease over the next few days.

“Kirk” is moving towards the west northwest. On this track, the center of the system is expected to pass approximately 80 miles to the north of mainland St. Vincent and the Grenadines later today. Sustained winds of between 25 to 35 mph with higher gusts, are possible across the islands today, as the system passes to the north.

In addition, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and scattered thunderstorms can be expected with rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, and isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides, near rivers and streams are advised to be alert.

Large easterly swells of 10 to 15 ft are forecast to accompany the system. By week-end, northerly swells generated by Post-Tropical cyclone Leslie, are expected to propagate southwards across this area. Large waves and dangerous rip-tides can create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, and these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Sea-bathers and other users of the sea are advised to stay out of the water. A High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning remains in effect until 6:00 am Monday, 1st October.







