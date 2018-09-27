The Ministry of Agriculture has established a committee chaired by Leroy Jackson, to co-ordinate activities being planned to commemorate World Food Day this year.

World Food Day will be observed on Tuesday October 16th, under the theme: Our actions are our future – A Zero Hunger World is possible by 2030.

The Ministry says the theme chosen for this year provides an opportunity to show the commitment of the Food and Agriculture Organisaion, FAO, to attaining Sustainable Development Goal-2 – to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030.

The major activity planes for this year will be an Exhibition to be held on World Food Day at Heritage Square in Kingstown. The exhibition is expected to showcase the country’s efforts at reducing hunger and enhancing livelihoods through various initiatives in the agricultural and rural sectors. Other activities planned include radio discussion programs focusing on the theme.

World Food Day is celebrated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations each year to commemorate the founding of the organisation in 1945.

Events are organized in over 150 countries across the world, making it one of the most celebrated days on the UN Calendar.







