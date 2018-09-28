NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Another five matches are scheduled to be played tomorrow and Sunday in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 1:00, Mac Dauphine United will meet Fairbairn United Spartans, and at 3:00, COMPUTEC Older Boys will play against Combine Rangers.

On Sunday morning 10:00, CDC/Lotto Combined will oppose Sunset Strikers, at 12:00 noon, Gomea Bombers will play CGM Gallagher Novice, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, Sion Hill Tallawahs will meet Gairy Construction Simple Boys.







