SVG CRICKET ASSN NAMED UNDER-15 PLAYERS

Thirty Under-15 cricketers have been selected by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association to train for the Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship

The session will be at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex tomorrow morning starting at 9:00.

The list is as follows: Omarion Bowens, Shafique May, Jemol Glasgow, Brandon Richards, Justin Mc Dowald, Morando Jacobs, Joe Williams, Esron Thomas, Kodi Grant, Kelvin James, Jarod Collins, Rheema Phillips, Solomon Bascombe, Devonte McDowald, Ayasa Stapleton, Luke Wilson, Jaymore Louie, Kirtney Franklyn, Shahmer Samuel, Oryan Velox, Jaheim Charles, Ian Gonsalves (Jr.), Kyle Ambrose, Jayden Henry, Bowin Cain, Godiel Joseph, Luke Browne, Deshorne Thornhill, Nicholas Horne and Trevon Questelles.







