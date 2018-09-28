SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET WEEKEND FIXTURES

The SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue this weekend with eight matches at five venues.

Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, Stanley Browne’s Stubbs will meet Marriaqua at Arnos Vale (2), Mustique Company will oppose Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie at Buccament Playing Field, and at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay, North Windward will play against Kirk Da Silva La Croix.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Davis Construction Bequia will oppose A.R and D Trucking Ptani at the Park Hill Playing Field, and at the Cumberland Playing Field, North Leeward will play against General Hardware Pastures.

At 2:00 in the afternoon, Mustique Company will meet COMPUTEC Belfongo at the Bucamment Playing Field, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will oppose Sion Hill at Arnos Vale (2), and at the Park Hill Playing Field, DIGICEL Glamorgan will meet Teachers Credit Union North East.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related