SVG TABLE TENNIS ANNOUNCED CALENDAR

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association (SVGTTA) has announced that its 2019 calendar of Events will begin with its 1st Ranking Tournament on 26th January and will end on 8th November with the Firms and Business Houses Championships.

Between those two Championships there will be the 2nd Ranking Tournament on 23rd March; the National Juniors, Cadets, Pre-Cadets Championships on 30th April; the National Women’s Open Singles on 16th May; the National Men’s Open Singles on 23rd May; the National Under-21 Championship on 13th July; the 3rd Ranking Tournament on 14th August; the Academy Summer Challenge on 24th August; the Churches Tournament on 16th September; the Primary and Secondary Schools Championships in October and November; and the Independence Anniversary Championships on 26th October.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has also announced that it has sanctioned the Values in Sports Table Tennis Academy which will cover the area between Biabou and Georgetown on the Eastern Coast of main-island St. Vincent.







