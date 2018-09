The VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will continue this weekend with three matches at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Tomorrow morning at 10:00, Big League will face Somerset, and at 2:00 in the afternoon, Ajuba will clash with Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers and on Sunday at 2:00, Rudy’s Electrical will play against Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers.







