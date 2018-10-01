2019 RAN RUGBY TOURNAMENT

St Vincent and the Grenadines managed 12th place in the Men’s Championship of last weekend’s 14-country Rugby Americas North (RAN) 7s Tournament in Barbados.

Jamaica defeated Guyana 22-17 to win the Men’s Title, with Mexico having the better of Trinidad and Tobago 15-10 to clinch the Women’s Title.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines only victory was against Curacao whom they defeated 20-0. The other countries in the group were Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands, St. Lucia and Guadeloupe.

Dugal James, and newcomer, 19-year-old Jonte Bowens were the outstanding performers for St Vincent and the Grenadines.







