NORTH LEEWARD CRICKET

The VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be continuing today and tomorrow at the Cumberland Playing Field.

At 10:00 this morning, Big League will meet Somerset and at 2:00 this afternoon, Ajuba of Spring Village will play against Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers.

Tomorrow’s matches will be between Joseph Da Silva Senior Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters and General Hardware Pastures Masters at 10:00 in the morning, and Rudy’s Electrical Masters against Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers at 2:00 in the morning.







