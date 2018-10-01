SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Faculty Football Championship will resume today at the Sion Hill Playing Field after it was suspended on Thursday and Friday because of a Tropical Storm Watch for Tropical Storm, Kirk here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

This afternoon’s matches will include Year One Sciences and Business Studies against Year Two Arts and General Studies at 1:15, Year One Arts and General Studies versus Year Two Sciences and Business Studies at 2:30, and Year One ICT-ECT opposing Year Two Engineering at 3:45.







