SVG-UNDER 20 vs BARBADOS

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Team defeated Barbados 4-3 in a friendly match at Victoria Park last Saturday night, the first match of a 2-match tour by Barbados.

Barbados took the lead in the 9th minute when Antone Greaves converted. They went 2-0 ahead with Ackeel Applewaite’s 17th minute goal. Carlos Solomon scored in the 23rd minute to reduce the Barbadians lead to 2-1 and Gidson Francis netted in the 44th minute as St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 levelled the scores 2-2. Dondre Charles’s 50th minute strike made it 3-2 in favour of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Three minutes later, Ray Francis’s scored Barbados third goal, after which Carlos Solomon scored his second goal of the match and the fourth for St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20s for a final 4-3 scoreline in favour of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Team.

The Barbadian footballers played their second match against St Vincent and the Grenadines Senior team yesterday afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown. The match was a part of the Opening of the North East Football League.







