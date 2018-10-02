BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL

Eveready Down Street/Mini Mart Combined defeated C. K Greaves 4-2 yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field in the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship.

Changi Dick, Deandre Smith, Mike Browne and Rockie Francis scored a goal each for Eveready Down Street/Mini Mar Combined, while Wayne Mathews and Anthony Snagg converted for C. K. Greaves.

At the same venue this afternoon, Textile Sports Ministry of Education will meet Combined Banks at 4:25.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related