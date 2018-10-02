CAMILLO BANK CHARGES

Some measures may be introduced here soon, to address the issue of high charges for financial transactions, imposed on consumers by Banks operating here.

Word of this came from Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves, during a News Conference yesterday.

Minister Gonsalves expressed dissatisfaction with the bank charges, particularly those imposed for the use of ATM cards. He said his ministry was still gathering data with the hope of having discussions with the Banks about these charges.

He said the charges can be deemed unacceptable and the Ministry will consider taking a legislative route, in an effort to protect consumers.

Minister Gonsalves said he is also seeking to encourage the Banks to increase the number of ATMs throughout the country.







