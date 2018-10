MRS JULENE BRIGETTE REID FREDERICK of Kearton’s Barrouallie died on Friday September 21st at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Sunday October 7th at the Kingdom Life Ministries, Kearton’s. The Viewing and Tributes begins at 1pm. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Glebe Hill Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related