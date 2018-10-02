PETRO CARIBE FUEL

Local fuels supplies are being provided by the Government with an alternative to purchasing fuel, through Petro Caribe SVG Limited.

Following the closure of the Trinidad Company, PETROTRIN, the Government announced in August that it was granting a waiver to the two local importers, Sol and Rubis, which will now have to obtain fuel elsewhere.

However, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced at a Media Conference today, that the local suppliers will be able to purchase fuel from Petro Caribe SVG Limited, noting that the Petro Caribe Storage facility has enough fuel that can be supplied over the next three months.







