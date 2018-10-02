RENE CULTURE

A call has been made here for a greater effort to be made to preserve the cultural heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

President of the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers, Rene Baptiste, made the call as she addressed the launch of the Annual Literary Fair, to be held here this month.

The Fair will be hosted by the University of the West Indies Open Campus and the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers and Producers.

It will be held at the National Public Library in Kingstown from October 8th to 12th, and aims to promote Vincentian literary and creative arts.







