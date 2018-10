In the South Leeward Elite Invitational Football Championship, Perry De Grads scored both goals as Clare Valley defeated Rillan Hill 2-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

This afternoon’s match at 4:30 will be between Roucha Bay and Lower Campden Park and will also be played at the same venue.







