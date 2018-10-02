SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year two Arts & General Studies and Year One ICT-ECT were in winners row yesterday afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing in the French Verandah SVG Community College Faculty Football Championship. Yesterday’s third match between Year One Arts & General Studies and Year Two Sciences & Business was drawn 1-1.

Year Two Arts & General Studies had the better of Year One Sciences and Business 2-1. Jerry Cato put Year One Sciences and Business in the lead as early as the 11th minute, but his effort was neutralised after Evens Marcelin in the 17th minute, and Khanroy Marshall one minute later converted for Year Two Arts & General Studies.

The 1-1 draw between Year One Arts & General Studies and Year Two Sciences & Business Studies resulted from a Simeon Greene goal for Year Two Sciences and Business, with Garreth Leigertwood scoring the equaliser in stoppage time for Year One Arts & General Studies.

Year One ICT-ECT gained easy points in the third match. They won by default after their opponents Year Two Engineering failed to show.

This afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field, Year One Technical Business will meet Year One Engineering at 1:30, while Year One Sciences and Business will oppose Year Two Sciences and Business at 2:45. Both matches will be.







