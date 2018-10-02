The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be taking severe actions on Individuals and Businesses that have defaulted on their Tax Payments.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said at a Media Conference yesterday that only EC$8 million was collected during the Tax Amnesty, but that amount falls short of what was expected.

The Finance Minister said his Ministry is working to have proceedings begun against the tax defaulters.

Minister Gonsalves is encouraging Businesses and individuals, who have not paid their taxes to contact the Inland Revenue Department.







