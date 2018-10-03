PM-SECURITY COUNCIL

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St. Vincent and the Grenadines is stepping up its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

.

Speaking at a News Conference yesterday, the Prime Minister disclosed that additional staff has been added to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Mission to the United Nations in New York, as this country prepares to strengthen its candidacy for the position.

The Prime Minister said these persons have been sent to the New York Mission, to assist in carrying forward the campaign and that steps have also been taken to boost the capacity of the Mission at the very highest level.

While in New York, the Prime Minister hosted a luncheon of Ambassadors from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries, GRULAC to discuss this country’s candidacy for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

The election is scheduled to take place in June next year, for the 2020-2021 year.







