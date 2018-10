Yesterday afternoon, two goals by Teron Spencer, one each from Jvar Francis and Shandel Samuel enabled Cane End to defeat Buck Auto Rentals Titans 4-nil at the Richland Park Oval in the Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship.

This afternoon at 4:30, Kebez United will meet Danz FC at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related