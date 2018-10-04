More than three hundred students at twelve Primary Schools are receiving support under the Adopt a Classroom Initiative, which is a component of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

The program was designed to assist children from communities with the highest levels of poverty with meals and oter necessities.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Sustainable Development, Camillo Gonsalves said at a Media Conference this week that the school year begun with the Trust Fund in excellent shape.

The Adopt a Classroom initiative involves some 330 students who will receive all their books, paid for by the Trust along with a cash allowance of $350.00. The Initiative is also providing much needed eye wear for 53 of the students.

Minister Gonsalves said that the Zero Hunger Trust Fund is also paying for the School Feeding Program in all twelve schools –

Rose Hall Government School

Barroullie Anglican School

Claire Valley Primary School

Calliaqua Anglican School

Lauders Primary School

Fancy Government School

Chateaubelair Methodist School

Barroullie Government School

Gomea Methodist School

Fair Hall Primary School

Sandy Bay Government School

Mayreau Government School







