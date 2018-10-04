More than three hundred students at twelve Primary Schools are receiving support under the Adopt a Classroom Initiative, which is a component of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.
The program was designed to assist children from communities with the highest levels of poverty with meals and oter necessities.
Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Sustainable Development, Camillo Gonsalves said at a Media Conference this week that the school year begun with the Trust Fund in excellent shape.
The Adopt a Classroom initiative involves some 330 students who will receive all their books, paid for by the Trust along with a cash allowance of $350.00. The Initiative is also providing much needed eye wear for 53 of the students.
Minister Gonsalves said that the Zero Hunger Trust Fund is also paying for the School Feeding Program in all twelve schools –
Rose Hall Government School
Barroullie Anglican School
Claire Valley Primary School
Calliaqua Anglican School
Lauders Primary School
Fancy Government School
Chateaubelair Methodist School
Barroullie Government School
Gomea Methodist School
Fair Hall Primary School
Sandy Bay Government School
Mayreau Government School
Advertisement