Yesterday’s match in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League at the Kearton’s Playing Field ended prematurely after a goal scored in the dying minutes of the match was disputed.

Prior to the last minute goal, the match between Sparta and Youngsters was at two goals each. Sparta then converted their third goal which started an argument as to whether the scorer was off side, and forced a premature end to the game.

An Official of the Organising Committee said they will consider the report from the Referee before taking a decision on the outcome of the match.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hill View defeated Ajuba 4-nil.

This afternoon’s match at 4:30 will be between Unlimited Strikers and Rose Hall at the Kearton’s Playing Field.







