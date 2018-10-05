The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Teachers Credit Union Star Girls (1) won Wednesday’s matches in the Barrouallie Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Kearton’s Playiing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Rangers 46-22, and Teachers Credit Union Star Girls (1) beat C. W Construction Star Girls (2) 36-10.

Another two matches in the Championship are scheduled to be played this evening from 6:30 at the Hard Court of the Kearton’s Playing Field.







