PUBLIC SPEAKING FINALISTS

Six students have been selected to compete in the Finals of the Lions Club South/FLOW National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

The finalists were announced following presentations from sixteen students at four preliminaries held during the period September 25th to October 1st.

The Finalists are:

1. Laron Jones – St. Vincent Grammar School

2. Fitzria Morgan – Bishops College Kingstown

3. Kayde Nero – Georgetown Secondary School

4. Kerisha Castello – St. Joseph’s Convent Mesopotamia

5. Desra Da Silva – J.P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School

6. Eric Freeman – George Stephens Secondary School

The finalists will discuss the topic: The politics of decriminalizing marijuana far outweigh the medicinal and economic benefits. Yet, the silence of our church leaders.

The Finals will be held at the Kingstown Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday 24th October, from 7:00 p.m.







