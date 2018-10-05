REVEREND CLIFTON AUGUSTUS ROBERTS better known as NAY-TEE of Glamorgan, Arnos Vale and Bequia died on Thursday September 27th at the age of 55. He was an Assistant Pastor of the Full in Spirit Pentecostal AME Zion Church and a Taxi Driver of the Vehicle with License plate number HL 887. The funeral takes place on Saturday October 13th at the St Elizabeth Christian Pilgrim Church, Belmont according to the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Rights. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery.







