In the Richland Park 9-A-Side Football Championship, Wakanda dominated Highlanders beating them 6-nil yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

Kurtlan Williams scored two of the goals, while the other four were converted by Shemroy Primus, Earl Spencer, Dan Laborde and Ozim Henderson.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:00, also at the Richland Park Oval, Brotherhood will meet Vulturez.







