SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Finals of the French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Faculty Football Championship will be played at the Sion Hill Playing Field this afternoon.

Year One Arts and General Studies and Year Two Sciences and Business will contest the final of the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Championship at 1:30 this afternoon.

At 2:45, the Final of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Competition will be played between Year One Technical Business and Year One ICT-CET.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related